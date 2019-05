The Pokémon Company Announces POKÉMON RUMBLE RUSH, A New Mobile Game Coming To iOS & Android

The Pokemon Company has announced (via) a new mobile game will be entering the Pokemon video-game family. Pokemon Rumble Rush is a mobile game, made by Ambrella, in which (as you'd expect) players are tasked with capturing Pokemon. What's different about this series of games, however, is that the Pokemon have been made even cuter.The Pokemon Rumble series of games each feature islands wherein players will find chibi Pokemon to collect and battle. In Pokemon Rumble Rush, these islands will be changed every couple weeks thereby introducing new challenges and Pokemon creatures to capture.Pokemon Rumble Rush was initially announced 2017, though back then it was named "PokeLand." Many had assumed that the game wouldn't see the light of day, it having been two years since then. However, now the game is here and has already released in some places. If you're in Australia or New Zealand you can download the game right now.It's free-to-play and features in-game purchases. Available on iOS and Android devices, the game is thought to release elsewhere later during the day.