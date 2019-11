The Upcoming POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD Will Feature Music From UNDERTALE Creator Toby Fox

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

The creator of Undertale, Toby Fox, has recently revealed that he's produced a song for Nintendo and Game Freak's upcoming, and highly anticipated,and; saying that it composing for a Pokémon game was a huge honour.What's even more interesting is the story behind his involvement with the Pokémon series, revealing that it was mainly becauseandComposer Go Ichinose started following him on Twitter — which encouraged Fox to message the composer; the rest is history." reveals Fox in a recent blog he posted on The Pokémon Company's official website.Toby Fox's involvement with the series is humble, as he only composed one song for the game, but he does say it was an honour to be able to even write the one song to begin with, as he then writes that "The Official Pokémon YouTube channel has shared today the song that's Toby Fox composed forand, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think about it!



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.