The Upcoming POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD Will Feature Music From UNDERTALE Creator Toby Fox
The creator of Undertale, Toby Fox, has recently revealed that he's produced a song for Nintendo and Game Freak's upcoming, and highly anticipated, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield; saying that it composing for a Pokémon game was a huge honour.
What's even more interesting is the story behind his involvement with the Pokémon series, revealing that it was mainly because Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Composer Go Ichinose started following him on Twitter — which encouraged Fox to message the composer; the rest is history.
"One day, I noticed Go Ichinose-san, one of the composers for Pokémon, was following me on Twitter, so... I messaged him out of the blue. Eventually, we became friends and I was able to meet many other people from GAME FREAK, too!," reveals Fox in a recent blog he posted on The Pokémon Company's official website.
Toby Fox's involvement with the series is humble, as he only composed one song for the game, but he does say it was an honour to be able to even write the one song to begin with, as he then writes that "this goes without saying, but it's a huge honor to be allowed to make music for GAME FREAK! I'm so, so happy and thankful I was allowed to do this. So please look forward to the song, and to Pokémon Sword and Shield, as well! Yamper yam yam!"
The Official Pokémon YouTube channel has shared today the song that Undertale's Toby Fox composed for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think about it!
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.
