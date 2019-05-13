The Writers For DETECTIVE PIKACHU Explain Why THey Are Not Adapting The Red/Blue Story From The Games
Warner Bros. and Legendary's Detective Pikachu has recently been released in most theaters around the world, and being generally well-received by both critics and fans of the long-running Pocket Monster series.
In a recent interview with the writers for Detective Pikachu, it was revealed why they adapted the Nintendo 3DS game instead of the original Game Boy titles that came out in the 90s.
Recently, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit — the writers for the Detective Pikachu live-action adaptation — have revealed some interesting details about the movie, and why they adapted the Detective Pikachu video game instead of the original Red and Blue Pokémon titles.
When it comes to adapting the Nintendo 3DS spin-off game instead of the original Pokémon Red/Blue story, Hernandez and Samit say that it was pretty much up to the studio — who didn't want to see the story of Ash, or the one in the Game Boy games, being retold; deciding early on that they wanted Detective Pikachu to work as a reboot of sorts.
The writers also jokingly said that kicking off a live-action Pokémon franchise with Detective Pikachu felt like starting a Super Mario Bros. live-action universe with Dr. Mario, or "writing a Star Wars movie without a lightsaber, or the Force."
For the rest of the interview with Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, be sure to check out the Blank Check Podcast down below:
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu is currently playing in theaters.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]