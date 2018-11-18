These POKEMON Q-Pot Accessories Look Tasty Enough to Devour

Have a look at these wonderful looking Pokémon accessories from Q-Pot. At first, you might believe they are made for your stomach, but such is not the case.

As Pokemon trainers, we love the idea of feeding our awesome creatures all the best meals and sweets that’ll make them happy. That is why we’re so intrigued with these awesome-looking Pokemon accessories that are making the rounds right now.

The company behind these tasty accessories is called Q-pot, and if we remember correctly, this same company did a similar thing for Sailor Moon. As it stands today, Q-pot has created similar accessories that contain Pikachu and Eevee.

We’re guessing this is done to commemorate the launch of Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee. Now, we should point out that these tasty-looking accessories are jewels for wearing on the body and not for eating.

Yes, they look really good, but please, do not put them in your mouth because they won’t taste the way they look.

The Pokemon Let’s Go titles were released on November 16, 2018, and from what we can tell, both games appear to be quite fun according to reviewers. The games are a blast from the past because they are set in the Kanto region, the same location as the original games.

What’s interesting about Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee, is the fact that they are based on the original Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition that was released back in 1998.

Fans will find a lot to enjoy here, and that’s always good, especially for fans of the older games.