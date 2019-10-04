This Brand-New Trailer TV Spot For DETECTIVE PIKACHU Introduces Us To Even More POKÉMON
Detective Pikachu, the very first live-action movie adaptation based on GameFreak and Nintendo's popular Pokémon series, is only a month away from releasing; finally hitting theaters on the 10th of May.
The highly anticipated Detective Pikachu live-action movie adaptation gets a brand-new trailer, which shows us some of the auditions for the Pokémon showing up in the movie.
It really seems that Warner Bros. and Director Rob Letterman have done a great job capturing the appeal of the Pokémon series, since Detective Pikachu is taking some liberties when it comes to adapting the video game of the same name, but keeping everything that fans have come to expect from Pokémon as a franchise itself.
Today Ryan Reynolds, the voice of Pikachu in the movie, has released a brand-new TV spot for the film — which shows us a bunch of Pokémon seen in previous trailers auditioning for a role in Detective Pikachu. We also get a few glimpses of new footage for the movie, as well as another look at Mewtwo.
Check it out:
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]