 This Brand-New Trailer TV Spot For DETECTIVE PIKACHU Introduces Us To Even More POKÉMON
Pokemon Headlines Pictures

This Brand-New Trailer TV Spot For DETECTIVE PIKACHU Introduces Us To Even More POKÉMON

This Brand-New Trailer TV Spot For DETECTIVE PIKACHU Introduces Us To Even More POKÉMON

The highly anticipated Detective Pikachu live-action movie adaptation gets a brand-new trailer, which shows us some of the auditions for the Pokémon showing up in the movie.

Josh Berger | 4/10/2019
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: GameFragger
Detective Pikachu, the very first live-action movie adaptation based on GameFreak and Nintendo's popular Pokémon series, is only a month away from releasing; finally hitting theaters on the 10th of May.

It really seems that Warner Bros. and Director Rob Letterman have done a great job capturing the appeal of the Pokémon series, since Detective Pikachu is taking some liberties when it comes to adapting the video game of the same name, but keeping everything that fans have come to expect from Pokémon as a franchise itself. 

Today Ryan Reynolds, the voice of Pikachu in the movie, has released a brand-new TV spot for the film — which shows us a bunch of Pokémon seen in previous trailers auditioning for a role in Detective Pikachu. We also get a few glimpses of new footage for the movie, as well as another look at Mewtwo.

Check it out:







The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.

Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...