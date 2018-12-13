This Holiday Will See A Visit From Christmas Raichu And New Generation 4 Creatures In POKÉMON GO

Creatures first appearing in the Sinnoh Region (Generation 4) have been slowly trickling into the Pokémon Go database and we now know the identities of the next batch to come!

Pokémon Go

in the last couple of months will know that one of the most exciting prospects as of late is the attainability of Generation 4

Pokémon. Being the most recent

Pokémon to be introduced into

Pokémon Go,

the Sinnoh creatures have been released slowly with several at a time.

Pokémon released in Niantic's mobile game. Now, thanks to Chrales, a respected Dataminer for

Pokémon Go.

All indications point to Trainers getting their chance at capturing one of these four Sinnoh creatures - Yanmega, Tangrowth, Bonsly, and Croagunk. Those are relations to Yanma, Tangela, and Sudowoodo, respectively, so it will be exciting for Trainers who have these

Pokémon currently to take their

Poképals to the next level.

2 days late but some missing pokemon sprites were added

a lot of gen4 3D models were updated without any important visual changehttps://t.co/5LiNqbY333 pic.twitter.com/K54pL6ERDd — Chrales (@Chrales) December 6, 2018

future costumes of Raichu pic.twitter.com/j8lBY0BQ5K — Chrales (@Chrales) December 11, 2018

Trainers playingThere have already been three batches of Generation 4Though only four new creatures were discovered, the datamining also uncovered the holiday options for Raichu. You can view those as well as the four new Sinnoh species in the tweets below. Let us know your thoughts!