This Holiday Will See A Visit From Christmas Raichu And New Generation 4 Creatures In POKÉMON GO
Trainers playing Pokémon Go in the last couple of months will know that one of the most exciting prospects as of late is the attainability of Generation 4 Pokémon. Being the most recent Pokémon to be introduced into Pokémon Go, the Sinnoh creatures have been released slowly with several at a time.
Creatures first appearing in the Sinnoh Region (Generation 4) have been slowly trickling into the Pokémon Go database and we now know the identities of the next batch to come!
There have already been three batches of Generation 4 Pokémon released in Niantic's mobile game. Now, thanks to Chrales, a respected Dataminer for Pokémon Go. All indications point to Trainers getting their chance at capturing one of these four Sinnoh creatures - Yanmega, Tangrowth, Bonsly, and Croagunk. Those are relations to Yanma, Tangela, and Sudowoodo, respectively, so it will be exciting for Trainers who have these Pokémon currently to take their Poképals to the next level.
Though only four new creatures were discovered, the datamining also uncovered the holiday options for Raichu. You can view those as well as the four new Sinnoh species in the tweets below. Let us know your thoughts!
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]