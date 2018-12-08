This Old Man Plays POKEMON GO Everyday With 11 Smartphones: WOW!

Pokemon Go is one of the most addictive mobile games available today, so when we came across an old man playing the game with 11 different smartphones with plans to add more, we can understand.

In some shape or form, everyone plays Pokemon Go because we all want to catch them all. However, this particular grandpa from Taiwan is a super player due to the fact that he plays with 11 smartphones.

It’s the ultimate way to play the game, and the grandfather who goes by the name Chen San-yuan seems to be having a lot of fun with this setup.

In the video below, Chen San-yuan answers a lot of questions about his decision to play Pokemon Go in such a manner, along with questions about battery life. You see, the ultimate Pokemon Go playing grandpa has a bunch of portable chargers to keep things going.

"I used to use a regular portable charger," according to San-yuan. "Now I play a lot. I have to use these special ones. I have regular ones and special ones with me. Special ones can charge 20 hours."

Interestingly enough, he manages to attach each of these 11 smartphones on his bicycle, and from there, he rides around in a bid to capture as many Pokemon he can. Additionally, it’s an expensive hobby because each month, Chen San-yuan spends over $1,000.

Now, if you think he’s fine with 11 devices, you’d be wrong. What he hopes to do in the near future, is to add two more smartphones to the mix to have a maximum of 13.

We’re quite happy to see an elder spending his time enjoying what he loves. Hopefully, he continues down this path for years to come.