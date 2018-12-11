This Video Details Two Scenes Which Weren't Included In The First Trailer For DETECTIVE PIKACHU
Following the release of the first trailer for the (now) highly-anticipated Detective Pikachu movie, IGN put out a video explaining that they were let in on a couple of scenes which didn't make it into the trailer.
This new video from IGN goes into detail regarding some scenes which, they were let in on, but weren't included in the new trailer for Detective Pikachu. Check it out...
The presenters state that they were invited to a special press event in which some scenes from the film were shown off. While the majority of them appeared in the new trailer, apparently two didn't. The below video details the missing scenes - which introduce Pikachu's caffeine addiction and include some jokes that you wouldn't expect from a film of this sort.
Check it out below:
Synopsis: In the Pokémon universe, Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) is the son of a detective named Harry Goodman. When his father disappears in a car crash, Tim arrives in Ryme City and meets Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) where Tim is the only one who can hear him speak.
What do you think of Ōtani's return to the role? Are you looking forward to Detective Pikachu?
Detective Pikachu is set to release on May 10th, 2019.
