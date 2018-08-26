Twitch Will Host A POKEMON Marathon Starting August 27th

Twitch, the world's leading video game streaming platform, which has collaborated with several companies to create franchise episode marathons such as Yu-Gi-Oh! or Power Rangers, will begin to broadcast tomorrow August 27th at 7:00 pm a marathon that will consist of the first 19 Pokemon seasons, in addition to the first 16 films.



The spectators will be able to interact with the transmission by playing a capturing different Pokemon game. A game that appeared throughout different episodes of the anime series. Twitch will have an extension that enables viewers to earn points and compete with other audience members. They are even teasing rare Pokemon!



From Monday to Thursday, viewers can watch episodes of the series on the TwitchPresents channel in more than six languages. On Fridays and Saturdays there will be reruns of the best episodes on the channel TwitchPresents2 and on Sundays on TwitchPresents the films will be broadcasted. The total duration will be about 10 months of the planned full transmission.



We will keep you updated with the latest TwitchPresents information.

"Gotta Catch 'Em All!" they said. So we did.



19 seasons & 16 movie parties worth of 'em.



The Twitch Pokémon Marathon starts August 27 at 10AM PT: https://t.co/6znI1sAHIW pic.twitter.com/g48mwzi5dZ — Twitch (@Twitch) August 23, 2018