Twitch Will Stream POKEMON Once Again, This Time Lasting 3 Months

After a long time of not streaming, Pokemon is back showing its best anime. Thanks to details regarding Pokemon Day 2019 we now know this is coming.

Thanks to information from Pokemon Day 2019, we know that several full series will be streamed for free via Twitch. If you have never used Twitch before, all you have to do is create an account as you would do for Facebook, completely free and easy.

The press release said the following, “Trainers will be able to relive some of their favorite moments from the animated TV series and movies as the Twitch Pokemon Marathon returns on Pokemon Day. From February 27 through May 5, fans can tune in to twitch.tv/twitchpresents to watch Pokemon the Series: Diamond and Pearl, Pokemon the Series: Black & White, Pokemon the Series: XY, and select movies.”

Pokemon's official Twitch page here. It looks like Twitch will be choosing from their favorite episodes and will be streaming them on February 27th.



If Twitch hits the numbers they have planned for this marathon, like the one they did for Thanksgiving, they will probably run another one later this year. Since no more information was provided for the marathon we do not know how many episodes will be airing, just remember that the one for Thanksgiving had 900, so be ready.



