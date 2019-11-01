Universal Have Reportedly Cancelled Their Plans To Feature POKEMON Attractions Within Their Parks

Theme Park University states that Universal Studios have indefinitely postponed their plans to include Nintendo-themed attractions within its Orlando location - attractions would have been themed around both Pokemon and The Legend of Zelda.



Super Mario Bros

. video-games. They also allegedly planned to open a Pokemon area and Legend of Zelda-themed area in replacement of their KidsZone section.



They would also be starting up a "Fantastic Worlds" section which would be based on the Harry Potter's Fantastic Beasts spinoff. According to the afformentioned source, Universal don't want to "triple down" on Nintendo and provide it with the same presence of Harry Potter before it proves to be successful. Apparently, after an expensive Fast and Furious attraction at Orlando didn't prove beneficial, Universal are now being particularly cautious.



What do you think of the Pokemon and Legend of Zelda attractions being cancelled? Would you have visited on-account of them?