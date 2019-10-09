Warner Bros. Has Released The First Ten Minutes Of POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU On YouTube
It's been four months since the first live-action Pokémon film arrived in theatres and a month since it's home release debuted — that's including Digital, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. However, if you're interested in Detective Pikachu but haven't bee able to pick up a copy and missed it's theatrical run, you can now check out the film's opening on YouTube.
Following the debut of Detective Pikachu's home release, Warner Bros. has officially published the first ten minutes of the live-action Pokémon film on YouTube.
Warner Bros. UK has officially released the film's first ten minutes online for all to watch as it's entirely free. We're introduced to both, the film's protagonist, Tim Goodman and its antagonist within the opening. It includes Tim's attempt to capture a Cubone and arrival at Ryme City. Sadly, while there are a bunch of Pokémon present in the lengthy clip, Detective Pikachu is not.
You can check out the video below:
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]