Warner Bros. Has Released The First Ten Minutes Of POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU On YouTube

It's been four months since the first live-action Pokémon film arrived in theatres and a month since it's home release debuted — that's including Digital, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. However, if you're interested in Detective Pikachu but haven't bee able to pick up a copy and missed it's theatrical run, you can now check out the film's opening on YouTube.has officially released the film's first ten minutes online for all to watch as it's entirely free. We're introduced to both, the film's protagonist, Tim Goodman and its antagonist within the opening. It includes Tim's attempt to capture a Cubone and arrival at Ryme City. Sadly, while there are a bunch of Pokémon present in the lengthy clip, Detective Pikachu is not.You can check out the video below: