Why DETECTIVE PIKACHU Looks Better Than SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, According To The Former's Cinematographer

The cinematographer of Detective Pikachu recently did an interview in which he explained why his film looks better than Sonic the Hedgehog . Hit the jump to find out more...

If all we’re talking about is how these two films look, our film is better than Sonic the Hedgehogand I’m sorry, I don’t care who I upset by saying that, but I think it looks better. There’s no reason why you can’t shoot a film like [Detective Pikachu] or Sonic the Hedgehog on film. If you had, [Sonic the Hedgehog] would look more realistic. I look at Sonic the Hedgehog and I just go ‘yeah whatever.’

Following the negative backlash towards the Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer, the cinematographer who worked on Detective Pikachu recently spoke out about the comparisons between the two films - explaining why his film looks better than the other. There are naturally comparisons between the two films as both feature similar premises and whatnot.According to the two-time Academy Award-nominated Cinematographer of Detective Pikachu, the Pokemon movie looks better than Sonic because it was shot on film (while its opposition was filmed digitally). John Mathieson explains that digital cameras don't capture colours well, while traditional cameras do. Here's what he told

Mathieson also mentioned that he was almost attached to the Sonic the Hedgehog film, "Funny enough, I was offered [Sonic the Hedgehog] and after watching the trailer I thought I’m so glad we don’t look like that."