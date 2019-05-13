Why DETECTIVE PIKACHU Succeeded But SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Will Fail, According To Box Office Analysts
Paramount's upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie will not prove to be a success at the box office, unlike the recently released Detective Pikachu movie. While the films do indeed appear similar, they do have difference which set them apart, as these box office analysts recently explained to Fortune.
According to some box office analysts, Sonic the Hedeghog level of success has already been set. Here they explain why it will fail whereas Detective Pikachu succeeded.
Jeff Bock, of Exhibitor Relations, references the live-action movie's immensely negatively-received first trailer as a detriment to the actual film, stating that it reminds audiences of the countless other atrocious movies based on video-game franchises: “Sonic reminds you of all the bad video game adaptations that have been put out. The fact that they got it all wrong here on their first swing is a bad sign.”
"It doesn’t seem like the people that made this really understand or love the property," Bock mentioned. Patrick Willems, a video essayist, further explained that this is something which sets Sonic apart from Detective Pikachu: "The amount of detail specific to the property that’s packed into every corner of the frame, it really feels like it’s made by people who love Pokémon…which hardcore fans will appreciate."
Gitesh Pandya, an editor at BoxOfficeGuru, further explained this point. The editor mentioned yet another strength of the live-action Pokemon movie which can't be said about Sonic the Hedgehog. "It seems like they have the world of Pokémon and are telling a story within that world, rather than trying to take the structure of a video game and applying it to a two hour film."
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]