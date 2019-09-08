Why Ryan Reynolds Wanted To Be Involved With POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU
Back when the first trailer for Detective Pikachu debuted back in November of 2018, many found it strange hearing the voice of Ryan Reynolds coming out of Pokémon creature. This was likely because the actor typically features in R-rated comedies, like Deadpool and The Hitman's Bodyguard, rather than children's movies.
Ryan Reynolds, the voice of Detective Pikachu in the recent film of the same name, has revealed why he was interested in featuring in the live-action Pokémon film.
Well, in a recent interview (via Gamefragger), Reynolds revealed that Detective Pikachu being so different to the usual films that he stars in is exactly what had him interested in the project. At the moment, the actor has two young children with Blake Lively.
In the interview, he explained that he wanted to feature in the live-action Pokémon film so that his kids would be able to watch one of their father's films. "I was excited to do a film that my kids would love. I don't do a lot of films that are not rated-R. For me, that's a big one," the actor explained.
