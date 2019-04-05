Why Ryan Reynolds Was Cast As DETECTIVE PIKACHU, According To The Man Himself
During a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Ryan Reynolds explained why he believes he got the part of Detective Pikachu in the highly-anticipated, upcoming movie. Starring alongside Reynolds' Detective Pikachu is Justice Smith (as Tim Goodman, the Pokemon's partner).
The star of Detective Pikachu, Ryan Reynolds, recently explained why he was cast in the role of the iconic and adorable Pokemon in the highly-anticipated film.
Upon being asked how much influence the actor had over the film's script and therefore his character, Reynolds explained that he had quite a bit. "I think they hired me for some of that, a whole bunch of us took passes at the script -- I also took a pass at the script. We all got to kind of shape it the way we wanted; I got to make sure the voice sort of worked the way I think it could work for me. Inevitably, I'm at the mercy of the filmmakers."
The site specifically made mention of the adorable rodent's mouthy attitude, this is a characteristic that Reynolds is known for playing in roles such as Deadpool (who is aptly nicknamed "the merc with a mouth").
There have been countless comparisons made between Reynolds' two characters as well as his real-life self. Though this aspect has proven divisive, (airing on the optimistic side of things) it's clear that Reynolds legitimately brought himself to the role, contributing more than just his voice.
Detective Pikachu is set to release in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
