With Over 1 Million Copies Sold, POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD Become The Best-Selling Game Of The Year In Japan
Although the following news shouldn't really be a surprise to anyone, it is still quite remarkable to see the massive success that the recently released Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have had — especially after fans complained about the lack of Pokémon creatures and condemned Game Freak for reusing assets.
In only three days since launch, Game Freak and Nintendo's Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have reached a huge milestone, by becoming the best-selling game of 2019 in Japan.
This week, only a few short days after the games were released, Pokémon Sword managed to take the Number #1 spot from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the UK sales charts; surpassing, even, EA and Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Now, a new report reveals that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have managed to sell a staggering 1,364,544 copies in Japan, making the Game Freak-developed title the best-selling game of the year in Japan; only three days after the games released worldwide.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield haven't been out for a week and it is very likely that the games also reach some important milestones here in the West; considering that the Holiday season is just around the corner, it is pretty much a safe bet.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
