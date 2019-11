With Over 1 Million Copies Sold, POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD Become The Best-Selling Game Of The Year In Japan

In only three days since launch, Game Freak and Nintendo's Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have reached a huge milestone, by becoming the best-selling game of 2019 in Japan.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

Although the following news shouldn't really be a surprise to anyone, it is still quite remarkable to see the massive success that the recently releasedandhave had — especially after fans complained about the lack of Pokémon creatures and condemned Game Freak for reusing assets.This week, only a few short days after the games were released,managed to take the Number #1 spot fromin the UK sales charts; surpassing, even, EA and Respawn Entertainment'sNow, a new report reveals thatandhave managed to sell a staggering 1,364,544 copies in Japan, making the Game Freak-developed title the best-selling game of the year in Japan; only three days after the games released worldwide.andhaven't been out for a week and it is very likely that the games also reach some important milestones here in the West; considering that the Holiday season is just around the corner, it is pretty much a safe bet.



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.