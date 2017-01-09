PROJECT ITOH GENOCIDAL ORGAN Coming To Blu-ray Announcement
Funimation has officially announced that they will be releasing the anime film Project Itoh Genocidal Organ in a new short clip. Based on the captivating sci-fi novel by Project Itoh, Genocidal Organ takes an introspective look at a post-9/11 future, exploring freedom, security, and a bizarre shift in terrorism throughout the world. In this promo clip we see the world through the eyes of Special agent Clavis Sheperd but even with combat meds to numb the pain and a life rooted in the bliss of ignorance, nothing can prepare this soldier for what he is about to learn of the world.
The anime movie Project Itoh Genocidal Organ has been announced to come to Blu-ray/DVD in a new promo trailer! Hit the jump to watch it now!
Here is the official clip announcing the release of the anime film onto Blu-ray/DVD followed by an official clip from the movie called "Pursuit" down below for your viewing pleasure! What do you guys think of the clip? Have you seen any of the films in the series? Are you going be buying it when it gets released? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
Project Itoh Genocidal Organ Synopsis:
While developed countries rely on advanced surveillance to free them from the threat of terrorism, other nations are plagued by genocide within their own borders. Strangely, these massacres all link back to one American by the name of John Paul. Special agent Clavis Shepherd is sent to capture the target, but nothing can prepare this soldier—or the world—for the truth behind humanity’s darkness.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]