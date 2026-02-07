RENT-A-GIRLFRIEND Anime Season 5 Teaser Video Dropped And Theme Songs Revealed

The Rent-A-Girlfriend anime is keeping its momentum rolling. The official staff unveiled a teaser video for the fifth season, along with details on the new theme songs. Sora Amamiya performs the opening "Non Scenario Etude," which she also wrote and composed, while rock band NAKIGOTO handles the ending track "204-gōshitsu" (Room 204). The teaser captures the series' signature mix of awkward charm and escalating romantic tension, teasing more from the ongoing Hawaiians arc. Watch it down below:

This fifth season is technically the second cour of what was originally planned as a split fourth season. The fourth cour aired from July to September 2025 on DMM TV and d Anime Store, covering the first half of the Hawaiians storyline with 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed it worldwide as it aired. Production returned to TMS Entertainment with Kazuomi Koga directing after he took over from Shin'ya Une in season four. The Hawaiians arc has been a fan-favorite for its beachside comedy, jealousy-fueled drama, and deeper character moments, so splitting it into two cours gives the adaptation room to breathe.

Sora Amamiya's involvement in the opening stands out. As a veteran voice actress and singer (known for roles like Aqua in Konosuba and Akame in Akame ga Kill!), her self-penned track promises a fresh emotional layer. NAKIGOTO's ending brings a rock edge that fits the series' more intense relationship beats. Both songs align with Rent-A-Girlfriend's blend of lighthearted romance and genuine stakes.

Crunchyroll has been the consistent streaming home since the first season premiered on the Animeism block in July 2020. Subsequent seasons followed in July 2022 (season two), July 2023 (season three), and July 2025 (season four). The show remains unavailable on Crunchyroll in most of Asia due to regional licensing. The upcoming fifth season will debut in April 2026 on Animeism, continuing the pattern of summer starts for earlier seasons while shifting to spring here.

The story follows Kazuya Kinoshita, a college student reeling from a breakup. In a moment of spite, he rents a girlfriend through an app and meets Chizuru Mizuhara, a stunning and professional rental girlfriend. Their first date sparks unexpected chemistry, leading to a tangled web of fake relationships, real feelings, and constant close calls. The series thrives on its rom-com chaos, with Kazuya's awkward persistence clashing against Chizuru's polished facade and the growing cast of rival girlfriends and family complications.

Reiji Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha USA publishes the English version, with volumes continuing to roll out. The series has also spawned a live-action adaptation that premiered in July 2022. With the manga ongoing and the anime faithfully adapting its arcs, season five positions Rent-A-Girlfriend for another wave of popularity.

With the April 2026 premiere on the horizon, fans can expect more promotional material soon, including full trailers, key visuals, and possibly cast confirmations. In the meantime, Crunchyroll offers all prior seasons for catch-up. Whether you're here for the rental-date hijinks or the slow-burn romance, Rent-A-Girlfriend's fifth season looks ready to deliver more heartfelt chaos. Are you going to be watching it?