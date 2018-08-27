SHONEN JUMP'S WE NEVER LEARN Manga Is Getting An Anime Adaption
Taishi Tsutsui's manga series, We Never Learn, centers around a young man named Yuiga, who is trying to get into a good university with a scholorship becasue his family does not have much money. The school he is attending says they can give him a recommendation under one condition; he must tutor two beautiful girls for the fields they are interested in. Ogata, a science wiz and Furuhasi, a literary wonder. The catch? Ogata wants a liberal arts degree and Furuhashi, a science degree. Both parties have zero experience outside of their natural talents in science and literature respectively. The successful Shonen Jump recently announced in its 39th issue, of Shueisha's Shonen Jump, that the series would be getting an official anime adaption of the series!
Shonen Jump has managed, yet again, to have one of its successful properties get the animated treatment with the series We Never Learn. Hit the jump for the details.
Studio Silver and Arvo Animation are tapped to work on the series under the direction of Yoshiaki Iwasaki (Hayate the Combat Butler). With a series that just began in 2017 and already eight compiled volumes, 1 million copies in print, and an english translation; its safe to say the series will surefire hit! Excited on the news? Ready to watch the show when it comes out or to read the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]