SHONEN JUMP'S WE NEVER LEARN Manga Is Getting An Anime Adaption

Taishi Tsutsui's manga series,, centers around a young man named Yuiga, who is trying to get into a good university with a scholorship becasue his family does not have much money. The school he is attending says they can give him a recommendation under one condition; he must tutor two beautiful girls for the fields they are interested in. Ogata, a science wiz and Furuhasi, a literary wonder. The catch? Ogata wants a liberal arts degree and Furuhashi, a science degree. Both parties have zero experience outside of their natural talents in science and literature respectively. The successfulrecently announced in its 39th issue, of, that the series would be getting an official anime adaption of the series!andare tapped to work on the series under the direction of Yoshiaki Iwasaki (). With a series that just began in 2017 and already eight compiled volumes, 1 million copies in print, and an english translation; its safe to say the series will surefire hit! Excited on the news? Ready to watch the show when it comes out or to read the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!