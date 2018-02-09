SIGNAL.MD Has A New Original Anime, HASHIRITSUZUKETE YOKATTATTE

The animation studio SIGNAL.MD revealed that they are working on an original animated television series called Hashiritsuzukete Yokattatte (I'm glad I could keep running). The series will consist of four 15-minute episodes and will premiere on October 8 at BS11.



The cast of the series will be:



Jun Fukuyama - Minato Suyama

Iori Noguchi - Chikako Omori

Kousuke Toriumi - Ryota Nakata

Mai Fuchigami - Kei Ikoma

Koinu - Shiori Gushikata



The project is a collaboration between the Yoyogi Animation Academy and the Animage magazine, focusing its story on Minato, a boy who attends an anime event in which several voice actors will participate with a friend. In the event he is completely impressed by the talent of the voice actors and there he meets Chikako, who studies at the Suidobashi animation academy. The series will thus continue the problems and desires of aspiring professional voice actors.



Masatsugu Arakawa (Urahara) will be the director of the anime under SIGNAL.MD (Recovery of an MMO Junkie), Natsuko Takahashi (My Love Story!!) is in charge of the scripts. Yamako from HoneyWorks appears responsible for the original character designs. LIP × LIP will be responsible for the opening with the theme "Yume Fanfare".

Minato visited a recital at an anime event with his friend. He was attracted by the seiyuus' performance and enrolled in Suidoubashi Animation Gakuin. He met Chikako, who lived in the room he moves in now and left a message in USB. Minato, who aims to be a seiyuu but unable to voice well, and Chikako, who has a trauma in the past, encouraged each other and try to improve themselves. Senpais, such as Ryouta and Kei, look over at both of them. After getting stopped and worried, what lies ahead of both of them…