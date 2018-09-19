SPACE BATTLESHIP TIRAMISU II Reveals New Trailer, Cast, Opening And Ending

Producers Nippon columbia and Studio Mausu's upcoming mecha sci-fi anime, Space Battleship Tiramisu II or Uchuu Senkan Tiramisù II, has shared new information. First up, the newest trailer.



The trailer you can see below showcases the series' first season, showing the vastness of space and the show's protagonist. New characters also appear in succession. Not many details are revealed since the job of the video is to tease fans and get them excited, not divulge information.



Ishikawa Kokitan is in charge of producing the opening theme for the show, the ending theme is called DURANDAL. Miyagawa Satoshi writes the script for the complete cast to perform together.

The newest characters include: Fey Callaway, Ruburan Supiri and Romeo Alpha. Fey is a pilot from the People of Metus, she is an Isuzu subordinate. Ruburan or LeBlanc is a captain from the Earth Federation and acts on behalf of hte Earth Federal Audit Division Director. Romeo is a new pilot from the Earth Federation that belongs to the Tiramisu Space Battlehsip.

Space Battleship Tiramisu II Blu-ray will include 1 volume (13 episodes) and 4 new animated episodes. The Blu-ray & DVD will come out on January 30, 2019 and will cost 16,000 yen and 15,000 yen respectively. Features will include a reversible jacket, picture label, special leaflet and a special image.









