Square Enix Prequel Film AS ONE Announced For Theatrical Release This Summer

Square Enix and Sunrise have officially announced As One, a feature-length anime prequel to the Starwing Paradox arcade game. The film is set to hit theaters in Japan this summer and will explore a brand-new story set 20 years before the events of the game. Kobun Shizuno, best known for directing multiple Detective Conan films, will helm the project. As with the original arcade game, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, the renowned character designer behind Evangelion, Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water, and Summer Wars, is returning to design the characters for the film.



As One introduces a completely original protagonist, Yō, a high school student with dreams of becoming a musician. However, his parents disapprove of his aspirations, and his connection with his bandmates is beginning to fall apart. Just when he starts feeling lost, he hears a mysterious voice crying for help. In an instant, he is engulfed in a bright light and transported to a world far beyond Earth.

Meanwhile, on the distant planet Meguriboshi, two warring nations, Kō Country A Slegga and Va Led Sei Kingdom, have entered an uneasy truce after years of conflict over the planet’s most valuable energy resource, Hoshinochi (Star Blood). Rako, a skilled robot mechanic, loses consciousness while dealing with a massive piece of space debris. In that moment, he makes a mysterious connection with Yō, setting the stage for an adventure that will span worlds.



For those who are not familiar with the franchise, the original Starwing Paradox game launched in Japanese arcades in November 2018, offering 8v8 multiplayer battles in an immersive cockpit-style cabinet. The arcade experience allowed players to physically feel movement synchronized with in-game actions. Sadly, the game’s servers were shut down in October 2021, but its universe and lore will continue to expand with this upcoming film. Here is a short trailer for the originial game from Square Enix.

Starwing Paradox Synopsis: Set in a galaxy so distant that Earth's light cannot reach it, Starwing Paradox follows the struggle between two kingdoms battling for control of Ae Rial, massive war machines developed by the multinational corporation Kizana. These mechs are powered by the Rearide System, a technology that allows for interplanetary communication. Only by pairing an AZ-One knight with a pilot of extraordinary flying ability can the full potential of the Ae Rial be unlocked. Through this system, Earth itself was discovered as a potential source of pilots, setting the stage for an epic sci-fi conflict that As One will further explore.

With the theatrical release set for this summer and a few excellent members on their staff, As One promises to expand the world of Starwing Paradox and introduce fans to a new chapter in its interstellar saga.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you heard of this game before? Do you think this will be a hit or a miss in the summer? Let us know your answers in the comments below and as always, stay tuned to Animemojo for more anime news!