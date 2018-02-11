STOP THIS SOUND! Shares Its Official Character Designs And Key Visual

The official Stop This Sound! website has shared the official character designs and a new key visual. Below you can find several headshots of the main characters of the show. The images do not reveal anything plot-wise or give any hints toward the story.

The series will feature Yuuma Uchida as Chika Kudou, Junya Enoki as Takezou Kurata and Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Houzuki.

There is also an image below that features these three characters, that is their official design for the series. There is not much information on the staff behind this project, we just knkow Junko Yamanaka is under character design and the original creator, Amyuu Sakura is the original creator.

The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since August 4, 2012 and has a total of 67 chapters out right now. Amyuu Sakura writes the story and performs the illustrations, Jump SQ serializes it. The anime series has an April 2019 release date.