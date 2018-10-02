Studio D'Art Shtajio To Produce Anime Based On Comic From Current NBA Player
Studio D'Art Shtajio has been quiet since their 8-minute pilot episode for Indigo Ignited debuted back in August 2017. They've resurfaced to team with NBA PF Johnny O'Bryant III, writer Tre McIntosh and Nikolas A. Draper-Ivey for an adaptation of their comic, XOGenaSYS. The first 3 chapters are available for purchase on Noir Ceasar, the entertainment company launched by O'Bryant.
XOGenaSYS, the comic from NBA player Johnny O'Bryant III, writer Tre McIntosh and artist Nikolas A. Draper-Ivey will receive an anime adaptation from D'Art Shtajio.
Studio D'Art Shtajio is a bit of an anomaly, as they're American anime/animation company that's located in Shinjuku-ku, Tōkyō. It appears efforts to get Indigo Ignited off the ground fizzled out but the studio is pressing forward with XOGenaSYS. The company's goal is to blend Japanese anime with Western sensibilities and may find greater success with a more traditionally shonen-esque premise set forward in O'Bryan and Ivey's futuristic story.
The future has grown into a decadent, overcrowded gang-ridden cesspool. If you’re not living uptown, you might as well be dead. Such is the case of Darius Smith, an artistic youth living in the hood, doing his best to avoid trouble and live life. Unfortunately, Darius has a hidden talent – he’s an explosive fighter! This makes him the target of many gangs and pits him in many brawls, landing him in the sight of the honorable Timothy Mustafa, powerful prince and owner of one of the most successful XOGeneSYS teams in the country. XOGenaSYS is a successful gladiator sport fought with powered exoskeletons, and Mustafa wants Darius to become the next new fighter! Can Darius become the next champion or will he fall like so many before him?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]