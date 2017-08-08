Check Out The 8-Minute Pilot For Studio D'Art Shtajio's INDIGO IGNITED
Directed by Henry Thurlow, who previously served as an animator on Tokyo Ghoul and Naruto Shippuden directs this 8-minute pilot for Studio D'Art Shtajio's Indigo Ignited. The video is meant to serve as the launching point for a KickStarter campaign. The project is using an indie comic from David Pinter and Samuel Dalton as inspiration.
An American anime studio that is located in Japan just released an 8-minute pilot for its first project titled Indigo Ignited. Check it out.
Studio D'Art Shtajio was started by Thurlow and the brothers Arthell (background artist) and Darnell Isom (SFX artist) with the intent of acting as a bridge between Japanese animation studios and foreign markets. The KickStarter campaign for the project is expected to launch very soon.
INDIGO IGNITED is a post-apocalyptic dark fantasy anime that follows Kieran, the last of an extinct race, able to manipulate the flow of gravity in order to preserve a broken world at war.
The Pilot Episode follows the story arc of the town of Annalise, ruled by a conniving Indigo hunter from the past; The Alderman.
The Alderman bestows masks upon his townsfolk in order to control their thoughts and emotions, believing this to be the purest form of existence. Captured, Kieran is coerced into submitting his powers to sustain a dark utopia, ruled by a madman.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]