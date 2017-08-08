Check Out The 8-Minute Pilot For Studio D'Art Shtajio's INDIGO IGNITED

Directed by Henry Thurlow, who previously served as an animator on Tokyo Ghoul and Naruto Shippuden directs this 8-minute pilot for Studio D'Art Shtajio's Indigo Ignited. The video is meant to serve as the launching point for a KickStarter campaign. The project is using an indie comic from David Pinter and Samuel Dalton as inspiration.



Studio D'Art Shtajio was started by Thurlow and the brothers Arthell (background artist) and Darnell Isom (SFX artist) with the intent of acting as a bridge between Japanese animation studios and foreign markets. The KickStarter campaign for the project is expected to launch very soon.

INDIGO IGNITED is a post-apocalyptic dark fantasy anime that follows Kieran, the last of an extinct race, able to manipulate the flow of gravity in order to preserve a broken world at war.



The Pilot Episode follows the story arc of the town of Annalise, ruled by a conniving Indigo hunter from the past; The Alderman.



The Alderman bestows masks upon his townsfolk in order to control their thoughts and emotions, believing this to be the purest form of existence. Captured, Kieran is coerced into submitting his powers to sustain a dark utopia, ruled by a madman.