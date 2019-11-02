It Appears That SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION Will Be Split Cour

An update to a Japanese television programming schedule seemingly confirms that the new Sword Art Online anime will be taking a break rather that airing all of its episodes continuously.

Sword Art Online: Alicization airs on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 in Japan on Saturdays. However, the website for the Monogatari Series (Bakemonogatari) has revealed that they'll begin airing a total of 12 reruns, beginning on April 6.



Even the most jaded SAO fans appear to be won over by Sword Art Online: Alicization, which begun airing in Japan and streaming on Crunchyroll during the Fall 2018 anime season. Most fans are expecting SAO: Alicization to air 24 episodes, go on hiatus and then return for another 24-episode run.



About Sword Art Online: Alicization

Sword Art Onlne: Alicization is the third season of the Sword Art Online anime and adapts the light novel series of the same name from by Reki Kawahara and illustrator abec. The Alicization arc covers volume 09 through 18 of the SAO light novel series, which currently has 21 volumes in print. An English-dubbed version began airing on Toonami on February 09, 2019.



Alicization Synopsis: Where...am I...?" Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues.



He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. "My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito." Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.



As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child... A memory that he should not have in the first place.



And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten...



