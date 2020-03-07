SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION LYCORIS' Opening Animation Has Been Shared By Bandai Namco

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is finally becoming available next week, and Bandai Namco has recently shared the game's opening animation in order to celebrate the occasion.

If you're a fan of the Sword Art Online series, chances are that you are probably already aware that in a weeks time Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, an all-new entry in the Alicization series of role-playing games, will finally be hitting store shelves around the globe.

The developers have done a good job getting everyone excited for the upcoming title, releasing a bunch of trailers that brim with gameplay and information that gave players a pretty solid idea of what to expect from Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris.

Just because the game is releasing next Friday, it doesn't mean that Bandai Namco is done giving players more reasons to get excited for the game, so today they decided to release Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris's opening animation for everyone to enjoy.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris's opening animation is featuring ReoNa's song Scar/let, and was revealed after a 1-hour-long presentation hosted by Producer Yosuke Futami; playing the game for the majority of it. So be sure to check out both the opening animation and the presentation down below, and let us know what you think.

Take a look:

For the first time ever, players can experience SWORD ART ONLINE's anime storyline in game format with SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in "Underworld," a mysterious virtual world set in the anime's Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO SWORD ART ONLINE game is ready to begin!

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Friday the 10th of July.