SWORD ART ONLINE: PROJECT ALICIZATION Manga Adaption Officially Announced To Release Through Yen Press

The hit anime series Sword Art Online: Poject Alicization will have its manga adaption release in North America through Yen Press, hit the jump for more information on the announcement.

Reki Kawahara's epic light novel series, Sword Art Online, has been in publication and has continued to be published even today. As of now, the series has published 24 volumes and also spawned multiple anime, video games, spin-offs, and movies.

The series follows Kirito as he ventures into various video games, following his stint stuck in the titular video game, Sword Art Online, where he and the love of his life Asuna, were forced to survive in the virtual world.

The most recent addition to the series, Sword Art Online: Alicization, has been a runaway hit with fans. With its anime adaption finally returning after a long hiatus due to the current pandemic and even video games that adapt the series while changing some key elements for players.

The hit series has even had a manga adaption of the anime project released titled Sword Art Online: Project Alicization. The series, written by Reki Kawahara, and illustrated by Koutarou Yamada and abec has not had an official North American release, but thanks to a license acquisition from Yen Press, that will no longer be the case!

As of now, there is no official release date for the adaption, but more details are sure to emerge at the Yen Press panel for Anime Expo Lite. Make sure to share your thoughts on the recent news in the comments!





Deep in an unfamiliar forest, Kirito awakens with sensations far too convincing for a virtual world… With memories of a life he doesn’t remember living. A boy and a girl…and a name that sticks in his mind: Alice.



Sword Art Online: Project Alicization is coming soon, and the Yen Press Panel at Anime Expo Lite will be held on July 3rd!