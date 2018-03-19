The Anime Adaptation Of The HINOMARU ZUMO Sumo Manga Releases First Trailer
The Hinomaru Zumō anime was only just announced back in January and we already have our first teaser trailer. The show's official Twitter account revealed that the series will premiere in October.
Will sumo be the next sport to take the shonen world by storm? Studio GONZO is banking on that being the case with their adaptation of Kawada's Hinomaru Zumō.
The first trailer (see below) has fans excited, however, some fans of the manga are worried that they've made Hinomaru a little too handsome.
Shonen anime has recently experimented with cycling, cooking, ballroom dancing, figure skating and has even created its own body-humping combat sport in recent years. There's even an upcoming anime centered on the world of competitive badminton. Will Hinomaru Zumo shake the ground beneath its rivals feet and open-palm slap its way to carving out its very own Kimarite? We'll find out this Fall!
It is a divine ritual, a martial art, a combat sport—it's sumo!!
A "small" new student, Ushio Hinomaru, appears before the weak little sumo club of Oodachi High School! The words "big" and "heavy" are the rules to this sport, which does not fit this newbie any inch, but this guy goes and does what...!? Ushio and the small sumo club climbs its way to the top!
The goal is Hinoshita Kaisan (a title for the highest rank in professional sumo, equivalent of Yokozuna)!
A fired up high school sumo tale—no retakes allowed!!
