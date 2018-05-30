The BLEACH Live-Action Film Adds 5 New Cast Members
Earlier today over on the official blog for the live-action film adaptation of Tite Kubo's Bleach manga, the most recent post reveals the names of five new cast members that will be in the movie. Check out the new cast members down below:
Masami Nagasawa will be acting as Masaki Kurosaki, Ichigo's mother
Yosuke Eguchi will be acting as Isshin Kurosaki, Ichigo's father
Seiichi Tanabe will be acting as Kisuke Urahara, a strangely-dressed man who helps support the Shinigami against the Hollows
Here is an image with the three actors in clockwise order starting from the top left in image down below:
The two other new cast members are:
Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Ichigo's classmate
Yu Koyanagi as Yasutora Sado, Ichigo's classmate
Check out the official trailer down below that started streaming in April of this year. The live-action film will debut on July 20th of this year.
What are your thoughts on the new cast members? Are you excited for the Bleach live-action film? Do you think it will do better than other live-action adaptations from Japan? Let us know what your answers are by leaving a comment in the comment section down below!
