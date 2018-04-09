THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Newest Season Will Bring the Series to an End.

A teaser image for the next season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. was released recently. The teaser shows the series protagonist Kusuo Saiki without his devices to help him control his powers along with saying "It will be finally concluded..." The official Twitter account added that more info about the supposed final season will arrive this October in Weekly Shonen Jump.



The series follows the powerful physic teenager Kusuo Saiki who wishes to be anything but that and tries to live a normal high school life. However, fate has other plans to ruin his life in comedic ways. Pitting him against annoying friends that want to go on adventures and situations that would draw attention to himself, Saiki has to do his best to seem like a normal teenage boy.



The manga ran from May 2012 to July 2018 in Weekly Shonen Jump with 290 chapters, along with short 5 min episodes by J.C. Staff and Egg Firm. The first season ran from July to December of 2016 with the second season returning January to June 2018. This year, Netflix acquired the series and combined the short episodes into the average run time of 23 minutes.





