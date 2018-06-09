The First Teaser For MONSTER STRIKE THE MOVIE: SORA NO KANATA Has Been Released

The official Youtube channel of anime Monster Strike has presented the first teaser trailer of the second anime with 3DCG format of the franchise, Monster Strike The Movie: Sora no Kanata. This new movie will premiere on October 5th in Japanese theaters.



The voice cast is composed of:



Masataka Kubota as Kanata

Alice Hirose as Sora

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Toya

Aoi Yuki as Yuna

Kouichi Yamadera as Senju



This new cinematic installment of the popular XFlag franchise will develop a completely new story and characters. For this purpose, the Orange studio has been in charge of its animation, who will have Hiroshi Nishikiori as director, who has works such as To Aru Majutsu no Index, Azumanga Daioh and Trinity Seven. Warner Bros. Japan will be responsible for its distribution in Japanese territory.



Monster Strike The Movie: Sora no Kanata is the second movie to come out of the hit mobile game Monster Strike. The first film was released in December 2016 and was animated by Liden Films under the direction of Shinpei Ezaki.



In addition to this first film, the franchise also has an animated series of two seasons. The first consists of 51 episodes and was animated by Liden Films, while the second consists of 23 episodes animated by the Sanzigen studio. Both the TV anime and the movie, as well as the Monster Strike spin-off The Fading Cosmos, are available through Crunchyroll.





13 years ago, suddenly one part of Tokyo broke off and began to float in the sky. Tokyo was separated into "Old Tokyo" as the part that was floating in the air, and "New Tokyo," the part that stayed on the ground. Communication and interaction between the two Tokyos was impossible, and years passed. One day, a young girl perceives that Old Tokyo will fall back down to the ground, and she sets out on the perilous path from from Old Tokyo to New Tokyo to save the citizens from the impending crisis.