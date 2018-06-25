The Hilarious KONSUBA Isekai Anime Will Be Receiving A Film
A good way to describe KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World reimagined in the most hilarious way possible. The light novel adaptation from Studio Deen previously simulcast two anime seasons on Crunchyroll during the Winter 2016 and Winter 2017 anime seasons.
A special Konsuba anime project was teased last summer which had fans hoping for a new season. Instead, the light novel adaptation is receiving an anime film.
Of interest, is the revelation that Studio J.C. Staff will be replacing Studio Deen for the anime film. The lead voice actors for the series had previously teased last Summer that more anime projects were in the works for the light novel series from Natsume Akatsuki.
Though it's a new studio, the same director (Takaomi Kanasaki), character designer (Koichi Kikuta), writer (Makoto Uezu) and composer (Masato Kōda) from the TV anime are all returning. The same voice actors for Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, Darkness, Wiz, and Yunyun are also returning.
Additional details will be revealed at a later date.
After dying a laughable and pathetic death on his way back from buying a game, high school student and recluse Kazuma Satou finds himself sitting before a beautiful but obnoxious goddess named Aqua. She provides the NEET with two options: continue on to heaven or reincarnate in every gamer's dream—a real fantasy world! Choosing to start a new life, Kazuma is quickly tasked with defeating a Demon King who is terrorizing villages. But before he goes, he can choose one item of any kind to aid him in his quest, and the future hero selects Aqua. But Kazuma has made a grave mistake—Aqua is completely useless!
Unfortunately, their troubles don't end here; it turns out that living in such a world is far different from how it plays out in a game. Instead of going on a thrilling adventure, the duo must first work to pay for their living expenses. Indeed, their misfortunes have only just begun!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]