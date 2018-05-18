THE MASTER OF RAGNAROK & BLESSER OF EINHERJAR Anime Receives New Visual And Premiere Date
Earlier today over on the official website for the upcoming anime series The Master Of Ragnarok & Blesser Of Einherjar, they have released a new key visual for the anime series as well as announced the official premiere date for the show. Check out the new key visual down below:
The official website for The Master Of Ragnarok & Blesser Of Einherjar upcoming anime series has revealed a new visual and announced the official premiere date.
They announced that the anime will be premiering on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 7th at 1:30 a.m. (July 8th's morning). The J-Novel club licensed the novels and is currently publishing them digitally. They have described the story as:
Some urban legends are best left untested! Yuuto Suoh gets more than he bargained for when he joins his childhood friend Mitsuki Shimoya in testing out an urban legend. When he uses his phone to take a picture of himself with the local shrine's divine mirror, he is whisked off into another world – one heavily steeped in the lore of the old Norse myths. Using his knowledge gained from school and from his solar-powered smartphone, he has the chance to bring the Wolf Clan, the same people who cared for him, to prominence, all while earning the adoration of a group of magic-wielding warrior maidens known as the Einherjar.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]