Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

THE MASTER OF RAGNAROK & BLESSER OF EINHERJAR Anime Receives New Visual And Premiere Date

THE MASTER OF RAGNAROK & BLESSER OF EINHERJAR Anime Receives New Visual And Premiere Date

The official website for The Master Of Ragnarok & Blesser Of Einherjar upcoming anime series has revealed a new visual and announced the official premiere date.

Albedo | 5/18/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Earlier today over on the official website for the upcoming anime series The Master Of Ragnarok & Blesser Of Einherjar, they have released a new key visual for the anime series as well as announced the official premiere date for the show. Check out the new key visual down below:

Visual


They announced that the anime will be premiering on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 7th at 1:30 a.m. (July 8th's morning). The J-Novel club licensed the novels and is currently publishing them digitally. They have described the story as:

Some urban legends are best left untested! Yuuto Suoh gets more than he bargained for when he joins his childhood friend Mitsuki Shimoya in testing out an urban legend. When he uses his phone to take a picture of himself with the local shrine's divine mirror, he is whisked off into another world – one heavily steeped in the lore of the old Norse myths. Using his knowledge gained from school and from his solar-powered smartphone, he has the chance to bring the Wolf Clan, the same people who cared for him, to prominence, all while earning the adoration of a group of magic-wielding warrior maidens known as the Einherjar.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...