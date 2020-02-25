The /r/Anime Subreddit's Third Annual Anime Awards Announce Jury And Popular Vote Winners
The winners chosen in this year's /r/Anime Awards are vastly different from the titles that took home top honors at the Crunchyroll awards. For starters, each category in the /r/Anime awards contains both a jury selection and a winner based on popular vote. In quite a few categories, the same show was selected by both the general consensus and the 70+ /r/anime jury. However, when the winners were split, the selections were vastly different as evidenced by Attack on Titan season 3 Part 2 being chosen as Anime of the Year by the popular vote while the jury selected Hugtto! Precure.
The /r/Anime sub-Reddit thread boasts 1.3 million subscribers, making it one of the largest anime-devoted message boards in the world. So were their picks in line with the recent Crunchyroll Awards?
The award show has grown to even have its own livestream, which you can watch below.
Another major difference is the inclusion of anime titles that aren't legally available to watch in the U.S. just yet (i.e. BEASTARS).
Anime of the Year
Hugtto! Precure (Jury)
Attack on Titan: Season 3 Part 2 (Public)
Short of the Year
The Girl from the Other Side (Jury)
Isekai Quartet 2 (Public)
Movie of the Year
Non Non Biyori Vacation (Jury)
Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly (Public)
Best Original Anime
Sarazanmai (Jury)
Sarazanmai (Public)
Action
Mob Psycho 100 II (Jury)
Mob Psycho 100 II (Public)
Adventure/Fantasy
Vinland Saga (Jury)
Vinland Saga (Public)
Comedy
Kagyu-sama Love is War (Jury)
Kagyu-sama Love is War (Public)
Drama
BEASTARS (Jury)
BEASTARS (Public)
Romance
Araburu Kisetsu no Otome-domo yo. (Jury)
Araburu Kisetsu no Otome-domo yo. (Public)
Slice-of-Life
Non Non Biyori: Vacation (Jury)
Ascendance of a Bookworm (Public)
Suspense/Mystery
Attack on Titan season 3 Part 2 (Jury)
Attack on Titan season 3 Part 2 (Public)
Best Animation
Mob Psycho 100 II (Jury)
Mob Psycho 100 II (Public)
Best Art Style
Hulaing Babies (Jury)
Mob Psycho 100 II (Public)
Cinematography
BEASTARS (Jury)
BEASTARS (Public)
Character Design
Aikatsu Friends! (Jury)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind (Public)
Background Art
Zoku Owarimonogatari (Jury)
Vinland Saga (Public)
Best OP
"Rin! Moon! dass! cry!" by Chinatsu Akasaki from Wasteful Days of High School Girls (Jury)
"Kawaki wo Ameku" by Minami from Domestic Girlfriend (Public)
Best ED
"Stand by Me" by The Peggies from Sarazanmai (Jury)
"Chikatto Chika Chika♡" by Konami Kohara from Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Public)
There are a lot more categories (some that are weirdly specific) so be sure to check out https://animeawards.moe/results/all for the full list of WINNERS.
