The /r/Anime Subreddit's Third Annual Anime Awards Announce Jury And Popular Vote Winners

Anime of the Year

Short of the Year

Movie of the Year

Best Original Anime

Action

Adventure/Fantasy

Comedy

Drama

Romance

Slice-of-Life

Suspense/Mystery

Best Animation

Best Art Style

Cinematography

Character Design

Background Art

Best OP

Best ED

The winners chosen in this year's /r/Anime Awards are vastly different from the titles that took home top honors at the Crunchyroll awards . For starters, each category in the /r/Anime awards contains both a jury selection and a winner based on popular vote. In quite a few categories, the same show was selected by both the general consensus and the 70+ /r/anime jury. However, when the winners were split, the selections were vastly different as evidenced bybeing chosen as Anime of the Year by the popular vote while the jury selectedThe award show has grown to even have its own livestream, which you can watch below.Another major difference is the inclusion of anime titles that aren't legally available to watch in the U.S. just yet (i.e. BEASTARS).Hugtto! Precure (Jury)Attack on Titan: Season 3 Part 2 (Public)The Girl from the Other Side (Jury)Isekai Quartet 2 (Public)Non Non Biyori Vacation (Jury)Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly (Public)Sarazanmai (Jury)Sarazanmai (Public)Mob Psycho 100 II (Jury)Mob Psycho 100 II (Public)Vinland Saga (Jury)Vinland Saga (Public)Kagyu-sama Love is War (Jury)Kagyu-sama Love is War (Public)BEASTARS (Jury)BEASTARS (Public)Araburu Kisetsu no Otome-domo yo. (Jury)Araburu Kisetsu no Otome-domo yo. (Public)Non Non Biyori: Vacation (Jury)Ascendance of a Bookworm (Public)Attack on Titan season 3 Part 2 (Jury)Attack on Titan season 3 Part 2 (Public)Mob Psycho 100 II (Jury)Mob Psycho 100 II (Public)Hulaing Babies (Jury)Mob Psycho 100 II (Public)BEASTARS (Jury)BEASTARS (Public)Aikatsu Friends! (Jury)JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind (Public)Zoku Owarimonogatari (Jury)Vinland Saga (Public)"Rin! Moon! dass! cry!" by Chinatsu Akasaki from Wasteful Days of High School Girls (Jury)"Kawaki wo Ameku" by Minami from Domestic Girlfriend (Public)"Stand by Me" by The Peggies from Sarazanmai (Jury)"Chikatto Chika Chika‚ô°" by Konami Kohara from Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Public)There are a lot more categories (some that are weirdly specific) so be sure to check out https://animeawards.moe/results/all for the full list of WINNERS.