THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Anime Gets A New Trailer

Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari or The Rising of the Shield Hero just released a new trailer showcasing its first season. The manga-adapted series will hit screens next year.

The website for the animated adaptation of Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari's light novel series (The Rising of the Shield Hero) was updated with a new promotional video. The trailer serves as an introduction to this story filled with adventures in which its protagonist is dragged into a parallel world full of fantasy.



Kinema Citrus is behind the animated adaptation of the series of light novels by Yusagi Aneko. Takao Abo (Norn9) directs this animated series with a screenplay by Keigo Koyanagi (Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars). Masahiro Suwa, director of animation at Hitsugi no Chaika, is in charge of adapting the character designs of Minami Seira to the anime. Kevin Penkin is credited as the author of the musical composition.



Regarding the distribution of voices, the anime, Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari has the following seiyûs, along with the role they will interpret:



Asami Seto - Raphtalia

Kaito Ishikawa - Naofumi Iwatani

Makoto Takahashi - Motoyasu Kitamura

Yoshitaka Yamaya - Itsuki Kawasumi

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Ren Amaki



Yusagi Aneko writes and Seira Minami illustrates this series of light novels since 2012. The Kadokawa publishing house publishes this work under the seal of MF Bunko, which have released 19 volumes in Japan. An adaptation to the manga of this series by Kyu Aiya has been serialized since 2014 in the Comic Flapper magazine of Media Factory, of which there are already 10 compilation volumes.









Iwatani Naofumi is summoned to another world to become one of the 4 heroes, namely the Shield Hero. Starting out with poor popularity and labeled as the weakest, Naofumi found himself betrayed on the 3rd day of his adventure. Losing faith and money, all that left is just his shield. Vowing to exact revenge to those who had betrayed him, Naofumi's path is...