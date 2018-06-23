The SEVEN Biggest Things From SEVEN DEADLY SINS Episode 23 SPOILERS

Tensions are on the rise as the fight for Liones continues in episode 23. Here are the biggest things that happened, from crazy fights to new revelations. Check out the list and beware of spoilers!



Escanor is nowhere to be seen. Last time we saw him, he was at the lake, recovering from the huge exertion of his “Cruel Sun” when defeating Estarossa. Zeldris went flying to his brother’s help but it is not clear if they are alive or dead. I can bet both of them will be back and they could be the last fight between the commandments and the sins.







manga and the anime . Meliodas looked super menacing in the manga, he felt really good killing the two demons and it showed on his ominous smile. The anime was really lackluster in this fight. Derieri’s and Monspeet fight with Meliodas. Well, first of all Hawk mom and hawk took a huge hit, they are pretty strong. Kinda funny that the pig got kicked like a football, since some footballs… you know… are made from pig. But hey, after the pig problem, the disappointing fight between Derieri and Meliodas took place. She was super under-matched, her punches didn’t do anything to Meliodas, Mospeet’s magic was weak as well. Meliodas’s “Full Counter” was too much and completely evaporated the two commandments. However, I didn’t like the difference between theand the. Meliodas looked super menacing in the manga, he felt really good killing the two demons and it showed on his ominous smile. The anime was really lackluster in this fight.







Dreyfus is back thanks to Zaratras’ sacrifice. When Hendrickson is not able to free Dreyfus from Fraudrin’s control, Zaratras steps in to help, grabs Dreyfus from the back and uses all of his life force in a Purge strong enough to free Dreyfus. Even though Dreyfus attacked Fraudrin with his powerful “Tenkan Hahokujin” and pierced his body, Fraudrin’s “Full Size” ability was too much to handle. In comes Meliodas...







Meliodas and Fraudrin’s encounter. When Meliodas first attacks Fraudrin, they end up matching in power and that’s because the Meliodas we saw was a clone (half of his total power). Fraudrin was actually trying in the match and the clone only had a 30,000 power level. When the real Meliodas shows up, the real fight almost starts.







Meliodas got a power boost. When our Dragon Sin comes back and we see him fight Derieri, it is fairly obvious he has become stronger. The fight was one-sides, Meliodas is just too strong. However, it is confirmed when he gets to the Fraudrin fight. Merlin tells us his power level is 60,000 now, and that is Meliodas in a calm state with a dragon mark. This is not the wrath unleashed, Meliodas has become really powerful and this is only the beginning.







Merlin’s true identity and power have been revealed. First of all, Merlin is back and she is not a stone chick anymore. How? Her real power, “Infinity”. She is immune to any effect that attempts to alter her time. She can also cast a spell as long as she wants. A real time wizard here. She reveals her true identity as the last survivor of Belialuin, the Capital of the Wizards and Merlin’s homeland. There is A LOT of lore here, I suggest reading the manga. Also, the way she said her name… crazy chills. TL;DR Merlin is a beast.



