THE SHIUNJI FAMILY CHILDREN ANIME Reveals Premiere Date And Promo Video

The upcoming anime adaptation of The Shiunji Family Children (Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi in Japanese), based on Reiji Miyajima's manga, has unveiled its second promotional video, a new cast member, the official opening and ending theme songs, as well as an April 8th debut date. Checkout the new promotional video below:



The latest promotional video gives fans a first listen to the opening theme song, "Honey Lemon", performed by NACHERRY. The new visual was also revealed, teasing the lavish and complex world of the Shiunji siblings. Check it out below.



The anime has also added another actor to the cast. Masaki Terasoma will be voicing Kaname Shiunji, the wealthy and influential father of the seven Shiunji siblings. Kaname is a successful entrepreneur who has built an impressive fortune for his prestigious family.



The series features a star-studded voice cast, including:

Yūichirō Umehara as Arata Shiunji (eldest brother)

Chika Anzai as Banri Shiunji

Marika Kōno as Seiha Shiunji

Rie Takahashi as Ōka Shiunji

Hana Hishikawa as Minami Shiunji

Kana Ichinose as Kotono Shiunji

Chiaki Kobayashi as Shion Shiunji

One other cool thing about the show is that the Shiunji sisters (Banri, Seiha, Ōka, Minami, and Kotono) will also be the ones who perform the ending theme song, "LIKE YOU o(>< = ><)o LOVE YOU?".



Along with the previous announcements, the format and times for the anime's debut have been released. The anime will officially premiere on April 8th, 2025, airing on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and Kansai TV, with additional broadcasts on April 9th, 10th, and 12th. It will also be available for streaming in Japan starting April 8th on ABEMA and the d Anime Store.



The anime adaptation is produced by Dōga Kōbō, known for its high-quality animation and strong character-driven storytelling. The anime’s staff line-up includes:

Director: Ryōki Kamitsubo (Abnormal Physiology Seminar, Hidamari Sketch)

Series Composition: Noboru Kimura (Skate-Leading Stars, AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline)

Character Designer/Chief Animation Director: Miki Mutō (My Senpai Is Annoying, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie)

Music Composers: Akki, Ginnojō Hoshi, Shōta Horie (Directed by PHYZ)



Yen Press, which publishes the English version of the manga, describes the story as:

The Shiunji family is admired for its intelligence, beauty, and status. With two brothers and five sisters, they appear to be the perfect, wealthy family. Arata, the eldest son, has spent his life being teased and tormented by his sisters, yet he remains fiercely loyal to them. But when his youngest sister turns fifteen, their father unveils a long-hidden family secret that changes everything Arata thought he knew about their relationships. The revelation sends shockwaves through the family, throwing Arata into an unexpected crisis that challenges the very foundation of his world.



The Shiunji Family Children manga, written by Reiji Miyajima (Rent-A-Girlfriend), first debuted on February 22nd, 2022, on Fanbox, before serializing in Hakusensha’s Young Animal magazine on February 25th, 2022. Since its launch, the series has gained attention for its intriguing family dynamics and dramatic twists.



With its engaging mystery, strong cast, and emotional depth, The Shiunji Family Children is shaping up to be one of Spring 2025’s most intriguing anime. Fans can look forward to more updates in the near feature before its release, with possible ones at the end of the month at AnimeJapan 2025.

Are you excited for this show to come out? Do you have a favorite character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!