YAIBA: SAMURAI LEGEND To Stream On Netflix And Hulu In The U.S.

Wit Studio's upcoming anime remake Yaiba: Samurai Legend will premiere in the United States on Saturday, April 5th. The series will stream on Netflix and Hulu in the United States.

The announcement was made by VIZ Media at Emerald City Comic-Con over the weekend. It follows on the heels of Wit Studio sharing the first promo video, which also previewed the opening song of the anime.

A reboot of the original anime adaptation of Gosho Aoyama's 1988 manga, Yaiba: Samurai Legend follows a young boy who returns to city life in Japan after being raised in the jungle by his father with the hopes of becoming a samurai. Upon hi return to the city, he ends up battling a kendo expert named Takeshi Onimaru and as the two repeatedly clash over time, they unleash ancient powers.

The official series description from the website reads:

Yaiba Kurogane has spent his days training in the jungle in order to attain his goal of becoming a real samurai. By a twist of fate, he returns to Japan and starts living with the Mine family, who are connected to his father, Kenjuro. Yaiba constantly baffles the Mines' daughter Sayaka as she witnesses his wild and reckless ways. One day, Yaiba tags along with Sayaka to school and has a fateful encounter with Takeshi Onimaru, a kendo expert. Yaiba and Onimaru repeatedly clash, and as if in response to their search for strength, two ancient powers are unleashed: the Fujinken, the Wind God's Sword, and the Raijinken, the Thunder God's Sword. Both supernatural blades that have jolted the world since ancient days have reawakened…and the truth behind them is revealed!

Yaiba: Samurai Legend is being remade by Wit Studio, the award-winning studio best known for its work on Attack on Titan and Spy x Family. Takahiro Hasui (Mob Psycho III) is directed with series composition by Toko Machida (Kemono Michi: Rise Up). character designs and chief animation direction by Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100), and music by Yutaka Yamada (Vinland Saga) and Yoshiaki Dewa (Hell's Paradise).

The latest confirmed voice cast features

Yaiba Kurogane voiced by Minami Takayama

voiced by Minami Takayama Sayaka Mine voiced by Manaka Iwami

voiced by Manaka Iwami Takeshi Onimaru voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya

voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya Kenjuro Kurogane voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi

voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi Musashi Miyamoto voiced by Junichi Suwabe

voiced by Junichi Suwabe Kagetora voiced by Isshin Chiba

voiced by Isshin Chiba Shonosuke voiced by Kosuke Echigoya

voiced by Kosuke Echigoya Raizo Mine voiced by Atsushi Miyauchi

voiced by Atsushi Miyauchi Shizuka Mine voiced by Rina Sato

voiced by Rina Sato Fuji Mine voiced by Kimiko Saito

voiced by Kimiko Saito Gerozaemon Geroda voiced by Takeharu Onishi (newly announced)

voiced by Takeharu Onishi (newly announced) Mr. Spider voiced by Shuhei Sakaguchi (newly announced)

voiced by Shuhei Sakaguchi (newly announced) Mr. Sea Cucumber voiced by Kana Ichinose (newly announced)

voiced by Kana Ichinose (newly announced) Kojiro Sasaki voiced by Go Inoue (newly announced)

Aoyama's series launched in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 1988 and concluded in December 1933 with a total of 24 compiled book volumes. The series was adapted into a 52-episode anime that ran from April 1993 to April 1994.