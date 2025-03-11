Dante Dances With Demons In DEVIL MAY CRY Anime Official Trailer

With just weeks to go until the premiere of Netflix's Devil May Cry series, the streamer has shared an official trailer for the highly anticipated anime adaptation. We've gotten glimpses of the upcoming series, which is being produced by Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf), and from what we've seen, it looks like a faithful adaptation of the source material.

The official trailer once again turns back the clock, taking us back to the early 2000s. Following a brief introduction that refers to Dante as a "top-level threat," the demon hunter quips he "works better with music."

From there, we're shown a series of cataclysmic events and explosive action sequences all set to the track of Papa Roach's hit single "Last Resort." It's perfectly fitting for the series as the Devil May Cry games are heavily influenced by metal.

In addition to their soundtrack, the Devil May Cry games are also known for their action, and there appears to be no shortage of it in the series. The two-minute trailer is packed with demon-hunting carnage as Dante does work with Ebony and Ivory, his signature guns, as well as his powerful blade, Rebellion.

Netflix hasn't shared an official synopsis for its Devil May Cry series, although there are a few plot hints in the trailer. For starters, White Rabbit looks to be the main antagonist of the season. A mysterious demon, White Rabbit was first introduced in the Devil May Cry 3 manga. His motives are often unclear but in this case, it appears that he's leading an invasion from the demonic realm.

White Rabbit also so happens to be the one who told Dante that his brother Vergil is still alive. Speaking of Vergil, the older twin brother of Dante makes a surprise appearance towards the end of the trailer.

Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

Created by Adi Shankar, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, the Devil May Cry anime is based on Capcom's popular action-adventure video game franchise of the same name. The games follow the hunter Dante, who makes it his life's mission to avenge his mother's death by killing all demons.

The series swill premiere on Netflix on April 3rd.