THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: IMPERIAL WRATH OF THE GODS Netflix Announces The Official Stream Date Of The Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods is the latest addition to the series that will be coming to the streaming service this year. Hit the jump to find out the official release date!

In 2012, Nakaba Suzuki launched the manga series, The Seven Deadly Sins, in the pages of Kadokawa's Weekly Shonen Magazine. For eight years, the series published new chapters before publishing its last one this past March. With 41 volumes under the manga's belt, there has no doubt been a lot of stories to tell.

Following the success of the series, it was only a matter of time before an anime series was released. Initially, the anime was animated by A-1 Pictures and began streaming on Netflix in 2014. For a whole year, all 24 episodes of what would be the first series were released—following that; the franchise began to come out with multiple sequel series and even a film!

After switching to Studio DEEN to handle animations, the anime began to release more episodes and adaptions of arcs, including its most recent series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods, which released in Japan in October last year. Being the most recent series to release, the show has not officially begun to stream on Netflix in the west.

However, thanks to an announcement from Netflix, it looks like the anime will be coming to the streaming service this August!





The Seven Deadly Sins have saved the kingdom of Liones from the invading demons. However, Camelot is still under the occupation of the Ten Commandments, and the Sins are scattered. Meanwhile, in the Fairy King's forest, King and Diane start to learn the truth about the previous war, 3,000 years ago.



The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods is coming to the Netflix streaming service on August 6th!