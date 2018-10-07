THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: SEVEN DAYS Is Coming to the West This Fall

If you're looking for a new manga to read, then we'd like to recommend The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days. It's coming to the West very soon, so keep an eye out.

Many of us are fans of The Seven Deadly Sins anime, but how many tend to read the manga? In all honesty, I’ve never read the manga, but things might soon change due to the upcoming release of the newest manga known as 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days'



Not too long ago, Kodansha USA announced at Anime Expo 2018 that plans are in motion to release The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days manga this fall in the West. At the moment, there are only two volumes, and Kodansha made sure to confirm both volumes are coming.



If you are not one to keep up a lot with the anime, then let’s point out that Seven Days is based on a single light novel written by no other than Mamoru Iwasa. Additionally, Nakaba Suzuki is the man behind the illustrations, so you know it’s good.

SEVEN DEADLY SINS Ban and Elaine fans - SEVEN DEADLY SINS SEVEN DAYS is coming out for you in October and November 2018 - complete in 2 volumes!#KodanshaAX2018 pic.twitter.com/OBta2jxduN — Kodansha Comics (@KodanshaUSA) July 7, 2018

What is The Seven Deadly Sins all about?

From what we’ve come to understand, the light novel was originally called The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days -Tozuku to Seishojo. They probably changed the name due to the length of it, but who really cares at this point.Now, we should point out that the story takes place during Ban and Elaine's relationship, therefore, this should be a treat for all the fans who enjoy both characters.As for who is the writer behind the manga and its two volumes, well, it’s Mamoru Iwasa, while You Kokikuji sits as his illustrator. The report claims the first volume will come in October of this year, and Volume 2 is destined to launch in November.

It’s all about a group of warriors known as the Seven Sins. They were thought to have been killed, but Elizabeth, the third princess of a kingdom taken over by the Holy Knight, went out to find them in a bid to have her lands back under her control.



There are two seasons right now, and so far, we have to say we’ve enjoyed each an every one of them.