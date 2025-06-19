ONE PIECE Opening Song "We Are!" Remixed By Steve Aoki With New Animation Music Video

When it comes to anime theme songs, there's perhaps none as iconic as "We Are!", the opening theme for the beloved and long-running One Piece series. Composed by Kohei Tanaka and sung by Hiroshi Kitadani, "We Are!" served as the opening theme One Piece, playing for the first 47 episodes during the East Blue Saga.

The song has been re-recorded and occasionally used in emotional or other significant episodes over the years. In celebration of the anime's 25th Anniversary, Toei Animation and American-Japanese DJ Steve Aoki have dropped an electric remix of "We Are!"

Accompanying the track's release was a full-length official animated music video that pairs the high-energy remix with a video stitching together iconic scenes from One Piece. The song is available to listen to on all major music streaming platforms, but I suggest listening to it as part of the AMV because it will hit you right in the feels.

Steve Aoki is one of EDM's most influential figures, known for his high-energy music and electrifying performances. His signature style is on full display as the remix blends elements from the classic opening with his explosive audio.

Funny enough, this isn't Steve Aoki's first crossover work with One Piece. In 2022, he released a remixed "Straw Hat Pirates Anthem" for One Piece Film: Red, blending three of Kitadani’s hits: “We Are!”, “We Go!”, and “OVER THE TOP”. '

Currently in its 21st season, the One Piece anime is adapting the Egghead Arc, which kicked off in January 2024. After a six month hiatus, the Egghead Arc Part 2 resumed in early April 2025, and as of June, the series has surpassed 1,130 episodes, with more to come. Although the manga is approaching its final saga, there seems to be no end in sight for the anime, which still has years worth of content to adapt.

Toei Animation's anime series is an adaptation of the One Piece manga by Eiichiro Oda, which began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 1997. The anime series, which started in October 1999, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Plans include festivities at One Piece Day 2025 in August, a One Piece Music Symphony World Tour, and a special booster set for the card game.

While not related to the anniversary, Netflix's live-action One Piece is set to kick off its second season in 2026. Fans were treated to a first look at one of Season 2's most anticipated characters, Chopper, who made his adorable debut at Tudum 2025.

There's also WIT Studio's The One Piece anime remake on the horizon. Although we haven't had an official production update from WIT Studio, one of the series' character designers confirmed recently that progress on the series has "been slow." The One Piece is a reimagining of Luffy's adventure through the East Blue Saga