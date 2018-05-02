The STEINS;GATE 0 Anime Series Has Revealed Character Designs And New Visual
Last week a web countdown started by the companies MAGES. and KADOKAWA has finally ended today with the launch of the Steins;Gate 0 anime's full website. The website unveiled a new key visual with the characters Okabe, Mayuri, Daru, Faris, Luka, and Moeka, as well as anime designs for 11 characters check them out down below!
Today the Steins;Gate 0 website has officially launched. The website unveiled a new key visual along with new Character designs. Check them out after the jump.
Here is the new key visual for the anime series.
Check out the new character designs below:
The website also confirmed that the AnimeJapan 2018 convention's Red Stage will host a stage event for the anime on March 25 at 4:25 p.m. The cast members Mamoru Miyano, Tomokazu Seki, Asami Imai, Sayuri Yahagi, and other guests will appear. The previous Steins;Gate anime's Complete Blu-ray Box Standard Edition will go on sale on April 25 with all 24 television episodes, the unaired episode, the updated 23rd episode, and the Steins;Gate film.
Check out the official promo trailer for Steins;Gate 0 down below! Steins;Gate 0 will premiere in April. The anime will adapt the game of the same name, and all of the cast members are reprising their roles from previous games and anime.
Steins;Gate 0, a follow-up game to the original Steins;Gate game, was initially announced in March 2015 with an anime adaptation in the works, but no details on the anime had been announced since. A previous rebroadcast of the original Steins;Gate anime took an alternate route toward the Steins;Gate 0 story in December 2015, the same month the game debuted in Japan.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]