Crunchyroll, TOHO Animation, and the Texas Rangers have teamed up to bring fans an anime-meets-MLB crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen Night, taking place on July 1, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The special event coincides with the Rangers' home game against the Baltimore Orioles, and fans who attend with a theme night ticket will receive an exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen-themed Rangers jersey, while supplies last.

In a nod to the anime's iconic baseball filler episode and ever-growing popularity, this unique collaboration offers fans a rare collectible and an exciting night of baseball, curses, and sorcery with no domain expansion required.

What Fans Can Expect at Jujutsu Kaisen Night

Fans who purchase designated Jujutsu Kaisen Night tickets will receive a custom baseball jersey inspired by the hit anime. The jersey is exclusive to the event and will not be sold separately. Supplies are limited, so early ticket purchase is encouraged.

The game will take place on:

Date: July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 Matchup: Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Fans can expect additional anime-themed activations and visual tributes throughout the ballpark during the event.

Anime and Baseball: A Growing Crossover

This collaboration is part of a broader push by Major League Baseball to embrace anime fandom. In 2025 alone, MLB has partnered with:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and ufotable for team-themed merchandise

and ufotable for team-themed merchandise The original Heroes of the Game anime project, helmed by director Hiroshi Shimizu (The House of the Lost on the Cape)

These initiatives aim to blend sports entertainment with pop culture and anime, strengthening MLB’s appeal to younger, global audiences. It seems to be having decent success as well.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Available on Crunchyroll in both subtitled and dubbed formats, Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, an ordinary high school student whose life is turned upside down when he becomes the vessel for the ancient curse Ryomen Sukuna.

Guided by the powerful sorcerer Satoru Gojo, Yuji joins Tokyo Jujutsu High, where he trains to fight curses and uncover the secrets of the cursed world around him.

The series has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut, spawning a critically acclaimed prequel film (Jujutsu Kaisen 0) and an ever-growing fanbase.

How To Attend The Event

Theme Night Tickets are available now via the Texas Rangers official website

Only theme night ticket holders will receive the limited-edition Jujutsu Kaisen jersey

Supplies are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis

This is a must-attend event for Rangers fans and anime lovers alike. Don’t miss your chance to see baseball and Jujutsu Kaisen collide under the lights at Globe Life Field.

