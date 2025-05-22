ONE-PUNCH MAN Manga Is Going On A Two-Month Hiatus; Will Return In July

One-Punch Man fans were dealt a blow this week as it was announced that the manga will be going on a hiatus. Series illustrator Yusuke Murata took to social media to reveal that the series will return in two months.

Without going into specifics, Murata cited “various circumstances” for the delay. The next chapter in the One-Punch Man manga will be released on Thursday, July 17th.

Creed by One, One-Punch Man originated as a webcomic manga in early 2009. The superhero manga tells the story of Saitama, a powerful superhero capable of defeating enemies with just a single blow. Bored from the a lack of challenge, he sets out to find powerful opponents.

Yusuke Murata illustrates the digital manga remake which has been published on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website since 2012.

VIZ Media publishes the English language version of the manga, but it's only on Chapter 209.

The series enters hiatus following the release of Chapter 248 on May 8, 2025. The latest chapter advanced the Ninja Village Arc, delving deeper into the conflict involving the mysterious entity known as “God.”

The hiatus comes at an unfortunate time for One-Punch Man fans who are already awaiting the return the of the anime series.

J.C. Staff has announced that One-Punch Man Season 3 will premiere in October of this year, but has not yet confirmed a specific release date. Fans, meanwhile, have been growing impatient as they eagerly await the release of an official trailer.

It’s been more than three years since Season 3 was announced, and there’s been little released in terms of marketing material. J.C. Staff has been releasing illustrations for various heroes and monsters monthly, but it’s done little to satisfy fans who want a proper trailer.

"Preparations for the third season are steadily progressing," J.C. Staff producer Atsushi Fujishiro teased back in March. "As a highly popular title with high expectations, we’re committed to delivering a season that won’t disappoint.”

There's a lot of anxious uncertainty surrounding Season 3 of the anime, especially coming off a second season that left fans disappointed in the animation quality, pacing, and sound design. It's widely acknowledged that J.C. Staff faced an incredibly rushed production schedule for Season 3, which resulted in the underwhelming production value. With so much time between seasons, there's hope that Season 3 will return to the same quality as the first season, though the lack of trailers has left fans feeling skeptical.