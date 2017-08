TOKYO RAVENS Now Officially Released On Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack

Tokyo Ravens: The Complete Series Has now officially been released in a combo pack for Blu-ray/DVD. Hit the jump and watch the clip now to get an "enchanting" sneak peek!

Harutora may seem like an ordinary guy, but he’s actually a descendant of an ancient and powerful clan of onmyouji. Born without the family talent for magic, he’d always believed he was destined for a normal, boring existence. All that changed the day Natsume, a beautiful face from Harutora’s past, barged back into his life and forever altered the course of his future.

Funimation has officially released the combo pack for the complete series of Tokyo Ravens.