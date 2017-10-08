TOKYO RAVENS Now Officially Released On Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack
Funimation has officially released the combo pack for the complete series of Tokyo Ravens. To own the Tokyo Ravens The Complete Series now click here: http://funi.to/2s6r4Ui
Tokyo Ravens: The Complete Series Has now officially been released in a combo pack for Blu-ray/DVD. Hit the jump and watch the clip now to get an "enchanting" sneak peek!
Watch this funny and quite "bewitching" clip celebrating the release of Tokyo Ravens for Blu-ray/DVD. In the trailer you get a little sneak peek about the story of Harutora, who seems like a regular guy, until he learns about who he is descended from and how he will live a far from normal lifestyle.
Harutora may seem like an ordinary guy, but he’s actually a descendant of an ancient and powerful clan of onmyouji. Born without the family talent for magic, he’d always believed he was destined for a normal, boring existence. All that changed the day Natsume, a beautiful face from Harutora’s past, barged back into his life and forever altered the course of his future.
