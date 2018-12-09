TOONAMI EXPANDS to a 7 HOUR Programing Block with BORUTO English Dub Premiering on September 29th!!!

Toonami announced it would be adding an hour of content at the end of September with adding in Dragon Ball Z: Kai, Samurai Jack, & Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Times of current shows are changing!

Adjust your clocks for the new times and shows! Adult Swim announced on September 12th that it’s animation block Toonami will be expanding from 6 hours to 7 hours starting on September 29th. Toonami will now start an hour earlier from 9 pm to 4 am adding in veteran show Dragon Ball Z: Kai and Samurai Jack with the new kid on the block Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Here is a comparison of the current schedule with the upcoming one:

9:00 p.m. – Dragon Ball Z Kai (Returning Show) – ADDED Hour

9:30 p.m. – My Hero Academia (Changed Time) – ADDED Hour

10:00 p.m. – Naruto Shippūden (Changed Time) – Previously My Hero Academia

10:30 p.m. – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (NEW Show) – Previously Dragon Ball Super

11:00 p.m. – Dragon Ball Super ( Changed Time) – Previously Attack on Titan

11:30 p.m. – FLCL Alternative (Same Time) – No Change

12:00 a.m. – Attack on Titan (Changed Time) – Previously Pop Team Epic

12:30 a.m. – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable (Same Time) – No Change

1:00 a.m. – Black Clover (Changed Time) – Previously Hunter x Hunter

1:30 a.m. – Hunter x Hunter (Changed Time) – Previously Black Clover

2:00 a.m. – One-Punch Man (Changed Time) – Previously Naruto Shippūden

2:30 a.m. – Lupin III: Part IV (Changed Time) – Previously One Punch Man

3:00 a.m. – Cowboy Bebop (Changed Time) – Previously Lupin III: Part IV

3:30 a.m. – Samurai Jack (Returning Show) – Previously Cowboy Bebop



With the newly added hour, much of the schedule will change. Dragon Ball Z: Kai will help fill in the new space as Samurai Jack will be returning to fill in for Pop Team Epic’s departure. Most of the shows that are currently airing will move around with only FLCL: Alternative & JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable retaining their current timeslots. More notably, this is the English dub premiere for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which follows the events after the conclusion of Naruto Shippūden.



It seems like Toonami will keep getting better and better with these changes. The beginning of the year they had a lack of new titles, but in the past few months, they hosted exclusive shows like FLCL: Progressive & Alternative, continuing Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure & Attack on Titan, and introducing Pop Team Epic to Western Audiences. The potential of new anime coming to Toonami as grown to Western Audiences.







