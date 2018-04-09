TWINTAIL NI NARIMASU'S Last Volume Will Be Out On October

Publisher Fuji Creative Corporation's anime, Gonna Be the Twin-Tail!! , will release the last volume of the novel next month. Here is more information on the novel and the ending of the series.

The Japanese publisher Shogakukan, lists on its website of Shogakukan Comic, volume 16 of the series of light novels of Ore, Twintail ni Narimasu (Gonna be the Twin-Tail!!) as the last. This volume will go on sale in Japanese bookstores next month, on October 18.



Yume Mizusawa writes this story that mixes comedy, romance and science fiction since June 2012, a novel that is edited by Shogakukan under the Gagaga Bunko publishing house label and with illustrations by Ayumu Kasuga. So far the series has 15 volumes, the last of which was released in Japan on April 18 of this year.



Ore's light novel, Twintail ni Narimasu has an adaptation of the manga by Yume Mizusawa and 2 volumes published in the Monthly Big Gangan Square-Enix. In addition to the manga, in 2012 an animated series based on the work of Mizusawa was broadcast on Japanese television. Production IMS was in charge of animating the 12 episodes that make up this television series, which is available in the original version with English subtitles through Crunchyroll.